MTN FA Cup hit semifinal stage, four premier league giants eye final slot

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, May.10, GNA – The 2023/24 MTN FA Cup semifinal is set as four premier league sides will battle it out at the WAFA Park, Sogakope this weekend with hopes of making it to the finals.

Defending Champions Dreams FC, Legon Cities, Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano FC are the final four teams left in the competition.

Anticipations are high, as all teams have shown readiness ahead of the clash.

Legon Cities and Nsoatreman FC would rub shoulders on Saturday after-which Dreams FC, in their quest to retain their title will take on Bofoakwa Tano on Sunday.

Legon Cities, under Head Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin managed to eliminate Accra Lions, Koforidua Suhyen, FC Nania and Bechem United to reach the final four of this year’s MTN FA Cup.

The side, despite an unimpressive run in the premier league have shown some level of top-class football in the FA Cup, netting ten goals in four games.

Premier league newbies, Nsoatreman FC also comes as threats to Legon Cities despite their inexperience in the competition.

An incredible performance against Karela United in the quarter-finals seems to get the boys poised as they aim to eliminate the struggling side.

Manat Umar, Eric Osei Bonsu and Foster Apetorgbor are some big names Nsoatreman FC will be relying on.

At the WAFA Park on Sunday, Dreams FC and Bofoakwa Tano will also fight for a place in the finals.

Bofoakwa Tano, who are tagged as underdogs going into the game will be plotting to cause an upset and deny Dreams FC a second consecutive title.

The Dawu boys will also be counting on the likes of Abdul Aziz Issah, Abdul Jalilu, Godfred Atuahene and some others to cement their position in the finals.

GNA

