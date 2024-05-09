More than 1,200 people benefit from Nii Noi Nortey’s health insurance initiative 

Accra, May 9, GNA – Over 1,200 people have benefited from the private insurance initiative instituted by Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for Klottey Korle.

The initiative, dubbed “Valentino Nii Noi Nortey Health Card’ has paid claims amounting to GHC 114,000 from over 1200 users of the card at various health facilities in Accra.

According to Nii Noi Nortey, the goal is to register 10,000 people for the health insurance initiative before November this year.

The parliamentary candidate stated that providing quality health care to his constituents was key to ensuring good health and pledged to get as many people onto the initiative as possible.

“Health is a very serious issue, and as a human being, I feel it is very necessary to assist in this area because sicknesses and diseases don’t know political colours and can destroy a community if left unchecked,” he said.

Nii Noi Nortey added, “We have documents that have the names of the people and the facilities used by the beneficiaries for people who may want to verify what I am saying.”

He further revealed that documents included the names of the health centres where the claims were made and the beneficiaries received treatment.

The health insurance initiative by Nii Noi Nortey, which has been nicknamed ‘Extra Hewale’ by some beneficiaries, is gradually gaining popularity among some locals in the Adabraka and Osu areas.

GNA

