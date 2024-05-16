Managing anger and aggression a critical life skill for boys—Activist 

Accra, May 16, GNA – Mrs Ethel Adjorlolo-Marfo, Founder of Junior Shapers Africa (JSA), says managing anger and aggression is a critical life skill for boys, helping them navigate the challenges of growing up in a complex world.

She said by providing them with the tools to understand, express, and cope with their emotions, “we equip them to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.”

Mr Adjorlolo-Marfo was speaking on the World Day of the Boy Child (WDBC) in Accra on Thursday.

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh in Trinidad & Tobago, WDBC is annually observed by 29 countries including Junior Shapers Africa (JSA Boys Mentorship) based in Ghana.

The Day seeks to celebrate the contributions of boys as well as address their silent struggles.

The observance for 2024 is on the theme: “Cool Boys; Teaching boys how to manage anger and aggression.”

She said through emotional awareness, positive role models, and supportive environments, boys could learn to channel their anger into positive actions and develop into well-rounded individuals.

The Founder said managing anger and aggression was a crucial skill for boys to learn, as these emotions, if not properly handled, could lead to negative outcomes in personal, academic, and social contexts.

She said boys often face societal pressures to exhibit toughness and suppress vulnerability, which could exacerbate feelings of anger and aggression.

“Educating boys on healthy emotional management is essential for their overall well-being and development,” she added.

She said anger was a natural and often healthy emotion that arises in response to perceived threats or injustices, however, when anger escalates into aggression, physical or verbal behaviour intended to cause harm becomes problematic.

“Aggression can lead to conflicts, strained relationships, and legal issues,” she said.

Mrs Adjorlolo-Marfo said boys might experience anger due to various factors, including stress, frustration, feeling misunderstood, or encountering unfair treatment. Recognizing these triggers was the first step in managing anger effectively.

She urged parents to teach boys to recognize and name their emotions, using emotion charts or journals could help them articulate feelings rather than act them out aggressively.

She called on parents to encourage boys to talk about their feelings with trusted adults or peers. Validate their emotions to reduce the stigma around expressing vulnerability.

The Founder encouraged physical activities like sports, martial arts, or even a simple walk to release pent-up energy and reduce stress and introduce relaxation methods such as deep breathing, meditation, or yoga.

These practices can help boys calm their minds and bodies during moments of anger.

She urged parents to teach boys how to resolve conflicts through communication rather than aggression and help them develop a step-by-step approach to problem-solving.

“This can involve identifying the problem, brainstorming solutions, evaluating consequences, and choosing the best course of action,” she said.

The Boys Mentorship Activist parents should ensure that boys have access to positive male role models who demonstrate healthy ways of handling anger and aggression and provide positive reinforcement when boys manage their anger well.

She said praise and rewards could motivate them to continue practising these skills.

On educational programmes and workshops, she said schools and community mentorship initiatives provided by JSA Boys Mentorship could offer programmes specifically designed to teach emotional regulation and anger management.

These programmes often use a combination of group discussions, activities, and individual exercises to build skills.

She said stakeholders could create environments where boys feel safe to express their emotions without fear of judgment.

Mrs Adjorlolo-Marfo said this could be in the home, school, or community settings and parents needed to be educated on the importance of supporting their sons in managing anger.

“Parents can reinforce skills at home and provide a consistent message,” she said.

The Activist said teaching boys to manage their anger and aggression has long-term benefits and these skills contribute to better mental health, improved relationships, and greater academic and career success.

“Boys who learn to handle their emotions constructively are less likely to engage in violent behaviour and more likely to develop empathy and emotional intelligence,” she said.

GNA

