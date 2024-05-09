Making our stadiums safe is the biggest tribute to May 9 victims — GFA President   

By Simon Asare

Accra, May 9, GNA – Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association, says making our football venues safe will be the biggest tribute to the 127 football fans who lost their lives on May 9, 2001.

Today marks the 23rd commemoration of the May 9 disaster, where 127 football fans at the Accra Sports Stadium lost their lives during a match between Ghanaian football giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

The GFA President, in a statement, commiserated with the families of all victims and urged them to remain resolute.

“Year in, year out, the football fraternity and its friends huddle together to honour the memory of the dearly departed and to share strength with the families they left behind and those who sustained injuries on that dark day in Ghana’s football history.

“For us, at the Ghana Football Association, these commemorative events serve as constant reminders that our continuing efforts to rid Ghana Football of hooliganism and make our stadiums safe is the biggest tribute we can pay to those who unfortunately died and those who were scarred by the events of May 9th, 2021.

“Their sacrifice would be meaningless if we relent in this endeavour. As we commemorate that day, our thoughts and prayers remain with all who were affected by the May 9th disaster. We pray for continued comfort for us all as we remain resolute in our faith in the Almighty,” Mr. Okraku said in a statement.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko, in a social media post, also reiterated the need for stakeholders to come together and fight stadium violence.

“May 9, an incredible tragic day in our football history. Our thoughts today and forever will always be with those affected by this tragedy.

“As we unite in sorrow, let’s fight against stadium violence.” Never Again!”

