Hearts defeats Berekum Chelsea in mid-week clash 

Accra, May 09, GNA – Accra Hearts of Oak secured a 3-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park, on Wednesday, in a midweek topflight.

Hamza Issah, Linda Mtange and Cisse Kassim were all on target to ensure the phobians remain in a safe zone amidst relegation threats.

It was a well measured pass from Issah Kuka to Hamza, who rattled in a belter inside the box to give the visitors the lead in the 19th minute.

Mtange increased the tally in the 59th minute, whilst and Cisse Kassim sealed victory for Hearts in the 83rd minute.

Hearts now is placed at the 11th position on the league table with 38 points.

