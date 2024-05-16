Maintain Ghana’s peace and stability during and after elections – NCCE to election stakeholders 

By Christiana Afua Nyarko, GNA

Accra, May 15, GNA – Joanna Nkansah, the Greater Accra Regional Deputy Programmes Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has urged stakeholders in the Ga Central Municipality to “fight” for the country’s peace before, during and after the elections.

She made the call during an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting at the Municipal Assembly’s headquarters in Auntie Aku, near Santa Maria, Accra.

Madam Nkansah pressed the committee members to do everything they could to maintain the country’s peace and political stability.

She urged the committee, which included representatives from various political parties, religious leaders, security agencies, and traditional authority, to begin the process in their own homes and then extend it to their neighbours and communities.

“All of us should come together to ensure that there’s peace. Peace starts from our homes. There should be peace in our workplaces, in our churches, mosque, our markets and wherever we find ourselves, there should be peace reigning all over. Let all of us come together as one people seeking development of the nation,” she said.

Madam Nkansah also cautioned them against spreading misinformation, particularly on social media platforms, which might lead to splits, tensions, arrests, and violence.

“Let us stop the misinformation. If you have not investigated a matter or you do not know the source of the information do not put it on social media…we must be careful,” she said.

She reiterated the NCCE’s commitment to undertake mass education across the country to create awareness among Ghanaians about the importance of participation in peacebuilding initiatives throughout the election year.

Later, in an interview, Mary Dagbah, the Ga Central Municipal Director for NCCE, noted that the IPDC meeting resulted in favorable affirmations from stakeholders to keep the peace during the election period.

“We have seen the results of our IPDC meetings with stakeholders and security agencies held last year especially during the district level elections. We saw the peace that we needed manifest in that election. We trust that it will repeat itself this year,” she said.

Nana Esi Dadzie, the Electoral Commission’s (EC) representative in Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency, said the Commission would strictly enforce its core principles of transparent, free, and fair elections.

The IPDCs and its meetings were instituted in 2004 to consolidate the country’s peaceful democratic credentials.

The goal was to bring together diverse representatives from various social, religious, and political groups to ensure a smooth democratic transition free of violence and divisive tendencies.

GNA

