Let’s partake in 2024 limited voter registration exercise: Krachi East MCE nominee 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) May 6, GNA – Mr Charles Gyamfi Boateng, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) nominee for the Krachi East Municipality, has called for patronage of the upcoming limited voter registration exercise.

He said it was imperative every New Patriotic Party (NPP) member took the exercise seriously to ensure the party ‘breaks the eight.’

Mr Boateng urged everyone, especially the youth, to take the exercise seriously.

” It is your opportunity to hold your leaders accountable, it is about your future, it is about our dear nation, Ghana.”

From Tuesday, May 7 to Monday May 27,2024, the Electoral Commission will open the voter register for the registration of new voters ahead of the December presidential and parliamentary elections.

The 21- day exercise, which will end on Monday 27, 2024, is aimed at individuals who have turned 18- years old since the last registration for them to be enrolled onto the national election roll.

He said Ghanaians were looking forward to the NPP to save the country with good polices and make Ghana better.

