Kadjebi DCE pays working visit to selected communities  

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu, GNA

Kadjebi (O/R), May 6, GNA – The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Kadjebi District in the Oti Region, Mr Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, has paid a working visit to Gyamonome and Asato communities and Gyamonome D/A Basic School.

The visit was aimed at explaining government interventions and policies in education, health, agriculture, and to assess the developmental challenges facing these communities and find permanent solutions to them.

At Gyamonome, he told the gathering that 3,000 dual and mono desks had been distributed to schools across the district during his three years stay in office and that 500 more would be released soon to reduce the furniture deficit.

He appealed to parents to also provide their children with the basic school needs as the government would not do everything for them.

On Kadjebi Agenda 111 Hospital project, the DCE, said the project was progressing steadily and that soon inhabitants of Kadjebi District would not travel to Worawora and Jasikan Hospitals to access healthcare.

Mr. Agbanyo later presented street light bulbs, machetes and spraying machines to the community and later visited the Gyamonome Basic school, interacted with the pupils and teachers, and presented a spraying machine.

Mr. Philip Dzemeke, the Assemblyman for Gyamonome Electoral Area, commended the DCE for his works.

He requested a KG block for the pupils of Gyamonome Basic school, who are currently housed in an office.

At Asato, the DCE assured the residents that the proposed 10-km Asato-Apesokubi Road would be constructed and that follow-ups on the project had started.

Mr Samuel Anim, Kadjebi District Works Engineer, told the residents that the Contractor for the Asato-Gyamonome Road came to site to commence work, but there were some compensation issues since some Cocoa farms would be affected, so he left.

Prof. Christian Anthony Krueger, a native of Asato, commended the DCE and his team for the engagement.

He urged the DCE to speed up the Asato-Apesokubi Road construction as it would serve commuters from the area from traveling two hours 30 minutes to Dambai instead of an hour and a half.

Prof. Krueger, a retired Associate Professor of the Department of Science Education, University of Cape Coast, said the construction of that road was long overdue, so the DCE should act with dispatch.

The DCE was accompanied by Mr. Cletus Chevure, Kadjebi District Coordinating Director, Engr. Samuel Anim, Kadjebi District Works Engineer, Donniel Tamakloe, the District Human Resource Manager, Mr. Nathaniel Nkiboare Atta, an Assistant District Planning Officer and Frank Adjei Worlanyo, an Aide to the DCE.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

