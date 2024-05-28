Lecturer donates over 1000 sanitary pads to students 

By Samuel Ackon

Nyanfeku Ekroful (C/R), May 28, GNA- Professor Nana Ama Browne Klutse, Head of the Physics Department, University of Ghana, has donated more than 1000 sanitary pads to some students to mark the Menstrual Hygiene Day at Nyanfeku Ekroful in the Abura-Asebu- Kwamankese District of the Central Region.

The donation was made in collaboration with the Abura Dunkwa District Health Directorate.

The 2024 Menstrual Hygiene Day was observed on the theme: “Period Friendly World”, echoing the collective desire for a world where stigma and taboo related to menstruation are eradicated.

Prof Klutse noted that menstruation should not be seen as a taboo but a natural life phenomenon that women go through and should not be stigmatised.

She pledged her commitment to solving menstrual challenges in the district and making the girl child confident to be in school during menstruation.

Towards this end, she gave each student, eight packets of sanitary pads to be used throughout the year.

She later encouraged the students to stick to their books and be focused on life to reach the goals they had set for themselves.

Mrs Mavis Narh, District Health Directorate, was grateful to Prof Klutse for the gesture, saying it was in the right direction.

Ten schools benefitted from the sanitary pads. Among them were Nyanfeku Ekroful Catholic & Methodist Basic School, Gyandokrom D/A Basic School, Pra-Ewusi Islamic School, Harmony International School and Anomabo International School.

The rest are Mfantseman Senior High School, Saint George Senior High School, the University of Ghana and the Boys and Girls Club of Anomabo.

Miss Freda Yeboah, a student and a beneficiary was excited about having pads that would last the year, saying it would enable her to be in school always.

GNA

