I will cut government expenditure by GH¢30 billion under my Presidency – Dr Bawumia 

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, May 16, GNA – The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has promised to cut down the Government expenditure by at least GH¢30 billion, if elected President of the Republic.

Dr Bawumia said this when responding to a question during an interaction with religious leaders in the Northern Region.

He believed that downsizing the expenditure would help to reduce the increasing cost of government business.

Dr. Bawumia said: “I have made it clear and even stated that I want to bring down government expenditure and the size of government by at least three percent of GDP which is about GH¢30 billion over the next four years, and I have also made it clear that I will have no more than 50 Ministers, which is also to say I want to bring the size of government down.”

The NPP Flagbearer further pledged to protect the public purse and efficiently disburse public funds to undertake socially beneficial and impactful projects.

Dr Bawumia is on a nationwide campaign tour across all the 16 regions until the first week of June.

‘Bold Solutions for our Future,’ is the theme for his campaign, focusing on three key pillars: The battle of ideas and character, The battle of records and the battle of effective campaign.

The NPP Flagbearer and his campaign team are focusing on issue-based electioneering, tackling cogent, practical, and tailor-made ideas to deal with issues that are dear to the Ghanaian people.

He is meeting a wide range of stakeholders including traditional rulers, the Clergy, youth groups, traders, drivers, farmers, and students, and interact with businesses and associations.

He has been visiting market centres and other public places to listen to the concerns of both traders and consumers.

Dr Bawumia also engaged the media, held townhall meetings and continued with his regular stakeholder engagements with Ghanaians.

Since his election as the NPP Flagbearer on November 4, 2023, for the December 7 Election, Dr Bawumia had been continually active in undertaking broad consultations and interactions with various groups across the country.

GNA

