Help us spread awareness on road safety—NRSA to motorcyclists 

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, May 15, GNA—The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has urged motorcyclists to champion road safety awareness in the country.

Mr Martin Owusu Afram, Director of Planning and Programme, NRSA who made the request, said the Authority would work with the riders at all levels to raise awareness about road safety.

He was speaking at an engagement with leadership of the Ghana Motor Riders Association on Wednesday in Accra.

Mr Afram advised motor riders to desist from engaging in political party activities involving motorcycle stunts and displays.

He said the Authority would engage the larger group of motorcyclists to sensitise them ahead of the 2024 General Election.

Ms Dorah Eyi Fiatui of the NRSA’s Research, Monitoring, and Evaluation Directorate said that motorcycle-related crashes were especially deadly for riders since they were less protected on the road than passenger vehicle occupants.

She said that motorcycle riders were more vulnerable to the consequences of inattentive passenger vehicle drivers, which resulted in crashes, injuries, and deaths.

Ms Fiatui noted an increase in motorcycle involvement in crashes, which she attributed to increased motorbike usage for personal, passenger and online businesses purposes, among other things.

She said motorcycle accidents are 30 times more likely to result in fatalities compared to passenger vehicles.

According to Ms Fiatui, motorcyclists are 98 per cent likely to be injured in a crash.

She said collaboration with stakeholders was required to curb road crashes.

Chief Superintendent Alexander Obeng, Director Research and Education, Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) said 90 per cent of all crashes are caused by human error.

He emphasized the need to put people at the core of interventions.

Chief Superintendent Obeng indicated that the MTTD was relying on Operation Police Action Against Rider Indiscipline (PAARI) and other enforcement measures to significantly reduce motorcycle crashes.

He said that from its inception, Operation PAARI has produced excellent outcomes by tackling undesirable behavior and other factors influencing traffic crashes.

Chief Superintendent Obeng reminded cyclists to follow all road traffic regulations, including speed limits.

Mr. Dennis Yeribu, Principal Manager, NRSA’s Planning and Programmes Directorate, noted that head injuries were a key contributing factor to road traffic injuries and deaths, and asked motorcyclists to put on more protective gear, wear helmets properly, and tie chin straps.

He advised them to replace severely bruised and cracked helmets, avoid petroleum-based products, and heights when storing helmets.

The motorcycle riders recognized that negligence on their part contributed to crashes and promised to take more precautions.

They did, however, complain about intimidation by car drivers and urged that it be addressed.

They also wanted frequent road safety training.

The leaders advised their members to obtain licenses, insurance, and roadworthy certificates to avoid being arrested by the police.

They requested a reduction in the cost of getting a license.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

