GPL: Kotoko, Great Olympics match moved following closure of Baba Yara Sports Stadium 

By Simon Asare

Accra, May 28, GNA - The 2023-24 Ghana Premier League matchday 32 between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Great Olympics has been shifted to the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

This follows the closure of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium ahead of Ghana’s critical 2026 World Cup qualifying match against the Central African Republic on June 10, 2024.

According to a statement posted on the GFA website, the Baba Yara Sports Stadium would not be available for domestic play until after the match versus the Central African Republic.

The statement added that the decision is to give managers of the pitch ample time to further improve its quality ahead of the qualifier.

Ghana would face off with the Central African Republic in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024 – four days after clashing with the Eagles of Mali in Bamako.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

