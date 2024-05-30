Government committed to advancing STEM education — Prez  

Sunyani, May 30, 2024 – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has underlined his government’s commitment to enhancing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education in Ghana.

He stressed the importance of STEM education in promoting economic growth and societal progress, emphasising that rapid advances in disciplines such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and renewable energy provide unprecedented prospects.

Speaking at the third Applied Research Conference of Technical Universities in Ghana (ARCTUG 2024) in Sunyani on Wednesday, the President remarked that in order to fully capitalise on those opportunities, the workforce must be prepared with the necessary skills and competence.

He noted that the government, through the Ministry of Education, had made significant investments in the establishment of high-quality STEM institutions and programmes.

President Akufo-Addo outlined various initiatives and investments targeted at promoting a culture of scientific inquiry and innovation.

He highlighted the ongoing construction of the Accra STEM Academy, a STEM-focused school due to open this year.

The President referred to the development of 20 STEM Centres and ten model STEM Senior High Schools across the country, seven of which are now functioning.

These schools have been equipped with cutting-edge equipment and laboratories to aid teaching and learning in fields such as artificial intelligence and robotics. The remaining three schools will be completed by the end of the year.

In addition to new facilities, the government has prioritized the refurbishment and modernization of existing science laboratories.

The STEM Education Enhancement Programme, which was begun in 2019, has seen the construction of 186 new science laboratories across Ghana.

These laboratories are equipped with modern, specialised technology to encourage hands-on learning and experimentation.

President Akufo-Addo emphasised that those initiatives are consistent with the government’s commitment to fostering a culture of scientific research and innovation.

He said the government aims to encourage youth and girls to pursue STEM careers by providing teachers with training and resources.

The President stressed the importance of interdisciplinary approaches to innovation.

He noted that recent challenges such as climate change, public health crises, and sustainable development, required solutions that draw from a variety of disciplines, and underscored the importance of boosting cross-disciplinary collaboration in developing better and effective solutions.

President Akufo-Addo stated that the government’s investment in STEM education went beyond infrastructure, with over GH¢700 million granted for research and book allowances since 2020.

These investments, he continued, are critical in fostering a climate conducive to scholarly research and innovation.

The President urged all stakeholders to commit to strengthening partnerships and harnessing collective expertise to drive Ghana’s growth.

“Together, we can build a brighter future for our nation, characterised by innovation, inclusivity, and prosperity,” he stated.

