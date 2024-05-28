Fidelity Bank’s Export Club empowers more than 400 exporters, farmers 

Accra, May 28, GNA – Fidelity Bank, Ghana’s largest privately-owned indigenous bank, says more than 400 exporters and farmers have benefitted from its Export Club initiative.

Mr Julian Opuni, Managing Director, made this known at the launch of the 2024 Ghana Horticulture Expo hosted by the Federation of Associations of Ghana Exporters (FAGE) on Tuesday, May 27, 2024.

Under the theme: “Celebrating Ghana’s Horticulture Diversity, Produce Quality, Export More,” the Expo unveiled a wealth of trade opportunities and economic benefits for Ghanaian and international farmers and buyers.

It also served as a platform for agriculture, technology, finance, youth employment, and innovation converge.

In his address, Julian Opuni, highlighted the strategic partnership formed with FAGE in 2023, leading to the creation of the Export Club.

The initiative targets Ghanaian enterprises in agricultural and non-traditional export sectors, aiming to enhance their export trade capabilities.

These services include a comprehensive export value proposition, educational seminars on sustainable practices, and participation in international trade fairs.

Beneficiaries, through the programme, gain valuable insights into global trends, innovations, and best practices in the fruit and vegetable markets.

Mr. Opuni said the horticulture sector contributed significantly to agricultural growth, job creation, and foreign exchange earnings, emphasising the sector’s “diversification – driven by the high quality and international standards of its products”.

“To sustain the momentum and successes in the horticultural sector, initiatives like this Expo are vital,” Mr Opuni stated. “Fidelity Bank views this event as an opportunity to continue our leadership role in supporting the sector. The Expo aligns with our Export Club’s objectives, providing a practical platform to advance our initiatives,” he added.

Mr Opuni said this would raise awareness of Ghanaian horticultural products and enhance the country’s foreign exchange earnings and create job opportunities for our youth.

“We will collaborate with funding partners and other financial institutions to offer specialised financing programmes tailored to the needs of agricultural businesses,” he assured.

“Financial support and access to capital are crucial for the sector’s growth.”

He emphasised the importance of compliance with regulations and environmental standards.

“By working with partners, we aim to provide technical assistance to help businesses obtain and maintain necessary certifications for their products to be accepted in international markets.

“This Expo should be seen as a platform to embrace these advancements. It offers a valuable platform for Fidelity Bank, exporters, and other stakeholders to share insights and collaborate on solutions to challenges in the horticultural sector,” he added.

The Ghana Horticulture Expo provides opportunity for Fidelity Bank, exporters, and other stakeholders to collaborate.

The launch was supported by USAID’s Feed the Future program, GIZ, Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), and the Ghana Incentive-Based Risk-Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (GIRSAL). It serves as the pathfinder for the three-day Expo slated for July 9th to 11th, 2024.

GNA

