Fidelity Bank celebrates mothers with bonding activities at major markets

Accra, May 13, GNA – In a heartwarming gesture to celebrate Mothers, Fidelity Bank, Ghana’s largest privately-owned bank, has visited female entrepreneurs, particularly, self-employed individuals, and micro-enterprises at some major markets in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions.

The markets are Kaneshie, Tudu, Okaishie, Kantamanto in Greater Accra and Kejetia in Kumasi.

The purpose was to celebrate mothers and foster stronger customer relationships, a press release issued to the Ghana News Agency on Monday, said.

It was also aimed at appreciating their loyalty, strengthening customer engagement, and empowering women-led businesses.

The selected customers were treated to exciting packages as a token of appreciation for their continued loyalty to Fidelity Bank.

Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst, Divisional Director, Retail and Business Banking, Fidelity Bank, who led the team, expressed her gratitude to the women for choosing Fidelity Bank as their financial partner.

“We are incredibly grateful for your trust and confidence in us,” she said.

“Your business is not only important to us, but it is also vital to the growth of our nation’s economy.

“You, the amazing women entrepreneurs, and self-employed individuals in our markets, are the backbone of many families and communities. We recognise the hard work and dedication you put into your businesses, and we are honored to support you in any way we can.”

As mothers, she said, they were being celebrated by the Bank for their critical roles in nurturing future generations and shaping the society.

“We commend you for your strength, resilience, and unwavering love for your families. We hope these gifts are a small token of our appreciation for everything you do,” she said.

Anna Aidoo, one of the female entrepreneurs who banks with Fidelity Bank at Tudu Market, expressed delight at receiving her gift and hearing Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst’s words of appreciation.

“This is such a wonderful surprise. It means a lot to me that Fidelity Bank would take the time to come out and show us how much they value our business,” Ms Aidoo said.

Other customers reiterated Ms Aidoo’s sentiments, expressing their appreciation for Fidelity Bank’s focus on women-owned businesses.

They praised the Bank’s financial products and services designed to meet the specific needs of female entrepreneurs, such as tailored loans and training programmes on financial literacy and business management, the release said.

Meanwhile, Fidelity Bank has rewarded the top three transactors on the Fidelity Mobile App in the ‘Dine with Mom’ promo.

The winners were presented with special Mother’s Day dinner vouchers, which allowed them to treat their mothers or other cherished loved ones to a fabulous meal at one of the premier hotels in Accra.

“Fidelity Bank’s market visits and “Dine with Mom” promo highlight the recognition of women in business and their commitment to empowering women,” the release said.

“By recognising the contributions of female entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals, the Bank underscores their dedication to supporting a vital sector of the Ghanaian economy.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

