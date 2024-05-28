Executive Secretary of CTBTO to visit Ghana as part of West African tour 

Accra, May 28, GNA – The Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation (CTBTO), Dr Robert Floyd, will visit Ghana from June 2 to 5, 2024, as part of a multi-country tour of selected West African countries.

The visit is aimed at strengthening international cooperation on nuclear non-proliferation and promoting the global effort to achieve a comprehensive ban on nuclear tests.

A statement issued by the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission’s (GAEC) Commercialisation and Communication Directorate and signed by Anthony Nana Boateng, its Director, said Dr Floyd would pay courtesy calls to some government agencies during his two-day visit.

The agencies are GAEC, the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI), and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (MoFARI).

This will be followed by a public lecture to stakeholders, including policymakers, academics, the security services, and the public, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at the Graduate School of Nuclear and Allied Sciences (SNAS) of the University of Ghana, GAEC, to offer a better understanding of CTBTO’s mission and the relevance of the treaty to global security.

The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation was established to ensure that States that signed and ratified it refrained from conducting nuclear explosions, including nuclear weapons tests.

The statement said Ghana signed the CTBT in 1996 and therefore had set up a National Data Centre (NDC) at the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission to help with international efforts to better monitor nuclear weapons test explosions around the world.

GNA

