Eruption weakens at Iceland volcano

Copenhagen, May 30, (dpa/GNA) – The situation around a volcano in Iceland has become calmer after another eruption north of the coastal town of Grindavík.

The strength of the eruption has decreased significantly, the Icelandic broadcaster RUV reported on Thursday. No more explosive events were observed and there was only very low seismic activity. All defences held overnight, it added.

A powerful volcanic eruption occurred on the island on Wednesday, the fifth since December.

After numerous earthquakes had shaken the area and there was already enormous pressure underground, an eruption occurred in the afternoon near Sundhnúk, north of Grindavík. The lava flow moved towards the town and also to the north and west.

Lava shot out of the kilometre-long fissure into the air at enormous pressure. Experts had predicted the eruption based on measurements.

Hours earlier, the authorities had ordered the evacuation of the town of Grindavík and the popular tourist attraction Blue Lagoon, an outdoor thermal pool. Around 700 to 800 visitors were still staying there on Wednesday morning. After the outbreak, the authorities declared a state of emergency.

Grindavík is located on the Reykjanes Peninsula, around 55 kilometres south-west of Reykjavik. During an eruption in January, lava hit three houses on the northern foothills of the village of Grindavík, which has a population of 4,000.

