Bulgaria: Electronic Governance Ministry completes voting machine certification

Sofia, May 25 (BTA/GNA) – Experts from the Ministry of Electronic Governance have completed successfully the necessary activities and verification to authenticate the voting machines to be used in the June 9 national snap parliamentary and European elections, caretaker Minister Valentin Mundrov announced on Saturday.

“By the end of the day I expect to sign the decision on the certification of the machines with my colleagues from the Bulgarian Institute for Standardization and the Bulgarian Institute of Metrology,” the e-Governance Minister further announced.

“For the first time, representatives of parties, coalitions, initiative committees, and non-governmental organisations were given access and the opportunity to participate in the authentication process as per the Election Code” Minister Mundrov said, adding that citizens had the opportunity to observe in real time the actions and procedures of the certification process.

BTA/GNA

