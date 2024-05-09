EC adopts offline system to assuage network challenges 

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA

Ho, May 9, GNA – Mr Eric Dzakpasu, Volta Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, says his outfit has resorted to registering new applicants for the limited Voter exercise offline.

He said the deployment of the offline system was to assuage the challenges brought about by the erratic network to avoid keeping prospective registrants overly waiting in long queues to catch their turn.

Mr Dzakpasu, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Ho, disclosed that the offline system could register applicants without interruption of internet among others with ease.

However, the offline registration is disadvantaged by not determining double or multiple registrants instantly but in the long run would expose such infractions.

The Director said the network challenges that disrupted the first day registration exercise repeated itself on day two, hence the resolve to shift to offline registration.

He said the region recorded more than 1,000 new registrants at the close of day two.

He said EC was fixing the challenges on its systems to get optimum results.

Mr Dzakpasu said the EC was poised to register all qualified applicants, who are 18 years old and above and those who failed the opportunity the last time.

The EC has operationalised its 18 District offices as centres of registration and established additional 18 mobile teams and special centres at the University of Health and Allied Sciences and the Ho Technical University.

