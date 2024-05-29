Dozens reported killed in fresh Israeli attacks on Rafah

Gaza, May 29, (dpa/GNA) – Palestinian medics on Tuesday, said dozens of people have died in fresh Israeli attacks on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, two days after 45 people were reportedly killed in an airstrike, which sparked international condemnation.

The Israeli military said it was investigating reports of an attack on a shelter for displaced persons in western Rafah. Hamas authorities said the attack featured at least four grenades, with unconfirmed estimates putting the death toll at more than 20.

Earlier on Tuesday, a spokesman for the Hamas-run health authority in Gaza said a further 18 people were killed overnight in separate Israeli attacks in Rafah. The information could not be independently verified.

Eyewitness reports from Rafah on Tuesday suggested the Israeli army has advanced into the city centre. The Israeli news website ynet reported that Israeli tanks, were deployed in the Tal al-Sultan neighbourhood, which was hit by the airstrike on Sunday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said troops were still being deployed around Rafah, and were endeavouring to prevent harm to innocent bystanders.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said around 1 million people have fled Rafah, since Israel launched its latest offensive three weeks ago.

The organization said on the social media platform X that the displaced people had “nowhere safe to go amidst bombardments, lack of food and water, piles of waste and unsuitable living conditions,” adding: “providing assistance and protection becomes nearly impossible.”

The latest attacks come in the wake of a ruling last week by the UN’s International Court of Justice (ICJ), ordering Israel to end the operation in Rafah immediately. Israel has so far refused to obey the ruling.

The situation in Rafah was “appalling,” French President Emmanuel Macron said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Meseberg Palace outside Berlin. “The Israeli operations in Rafah must come to an end,” Macron insisted.

Scholz demanded Israel respect international law in its actions, and called the shelling of a refugee camp with many fatalities a “tragic incident.”

“This case shows once again why Germany, like many other countries, has repeatedly spoken out against a large-scale ground offensive in Rafah – because there can be no adequate protection for civilians there,” Scholz asserted.

He again called for the release of the hostages still being held by Palestinian militant organization Hamas, but also for sufficient humanitarian aid to reach Gaza by land.

The US had no plans to change its Israel policy, but was closely watching an Israeli investigation on the Rafah attacks, the White House said.

“The Israelis are going to investigate it. We’re going to be taking great interest in what they find in that investigation. And we’ll see where it goes from there,” National security spokesman John Kirby said.

The US did not consider the attacks as a major military or major ground operation at this point, he said. “But again, we’re watching it very closely.”

Algeria will present a draft resolution in the UN Security Council in New York calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The council held an emergency meeting on Tuesday requested by Algeria and supported by Slovenia following the Sunday airstike.

Algeria’s resolution calls for an immediate end to the military offensive and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, according to the draft made available to dpa. Hamas is also called upon to release all hostages.

Several diplomats told dpa that some council members were aiming for a vote as early as Wednesday. It was speculated that the US could veto a vote.

According to the Hamas-run health authority, at least 36,096 people have been killed and more than 81,000 injured since the beginning of the current conflict in Gaza, which was triggered by the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

GNA

