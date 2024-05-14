Business mogul lauds global economic potential of the Asante Kingdom

By Daniel Adu Darko

Accra, May 14, GNA – Mr Alex Apau Dadey, Executive Chairman of the KGL Group, has praised Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his extraordinary leadership and global effect.

He noted that the Asantehene’s exceptional leadership had transformed the Asante Kingdom into an extremely lucrative investment destination for global businesses.

Speaking at a royal banquet hosted by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for diplomats and industry leaders, Mr Dadey remarked that the King’s 25-year reign had been particularly successful and impactful both locally and internationally.

He praised the Asantehene for being a stabilizing influence and mentor to many businesses, stating, “Corporate Ghana wants to say a big thank you and congratulations.”

“If the Asante Kingdom was trading on the international stock markets, it would have been one of the most profitable stocks to buy,” he noted.

Mr. Dadey, who also serves as the Board Chairman of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), highlighted the KGL Group’s partnership with the Asante Kingdom on initiatives such as the Otumfuo’s Commemorative Gold Coin and other corporate social responsibility projects.

Harriet Thompson, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, lauded Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s dedication to the people of the Asante Kingdom and Ghana, as well as his efforts in education and resource conservation.

“Otumfuo has genuinely held the people of the Ashanti Kingdom and Ghana at heart, and this is seen in how much you have invested in education, protecting Ghana resources and the love that you show your people every day, ” she stated.

The ceremony commemorated Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s 25th anniversary on the throne, a watershed moment in his extraordinary reign.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

