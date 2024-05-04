Bulgaria’s Stiliana Nikolva wins Gold in all-around during Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4 (BTA/GNA) – Bulgaria’s Stiliana Nikolova won the gold medal in the women’s all-around at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup in Baku, while Boryana Kaleyn finished fourth.

This type of competition with an unusual regulation is held for the first time in the history of this sport. The all-around event was held with cross battles from the quarter-finals to the final – the gymnasts played against each other on a fixed apparatus scheme. The Bulgarians started with the ball and finished with the ribbon.

The Bulgarian rhythmic gymnastics ensemble finished fourth in the group all-around competition earlier in the day.

BTA/GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

