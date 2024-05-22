BOKASS marks 30 years anniversary

By P.K. Yankey

Awiebo (W/R), May 22, GNA – The Bonzo Kaku Senior High School (BOKASS) at Awiebo in the Ellembelle District has marked it 30 years milestone in quality education delivery and excellence.

The anniversary, on the theme, “Three Decades of Quality Secondary Education in Underprivileged Schools: The BOKASS Story” also showcased the achievements, challenges, and prospects for the future of the school.

Speaking at a grand durbar to climax a week-long activity, the Head of Pre-Tertiary Education at the Ministry of Education, Nana Baffour Awuah, extended warm appreciation to the Board of Governors, Management, and staff of the school for supporting government’s effort in ensuring that education became accessible to all young Ghanaians.

He reminded Ghanaians, “it is important to focus more on our achievement as a people and in this case BOKASS rather than challenges.”

He said the government believed that holistic education was the bedrock of the country’s political and socio-economic development and transformation.

He reminded teachers to prepare learners to acquire skills, knowledge, attitudes, and values that would address the interconnected global challenges and be innovative and assertive with entrepreneurial skills relevant for the fourth industrial revolution.

Since 2017, the government had initiated and implemented bold reforms and decisions aimed at improving standards and equipping learners with 21st century skills which are rooted in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to produce a critical mass of assertive and employable youth to accelerate socio-economic transformation.

The government had started operationalizing some STEM schools such as Bosomtwe Girls STEM SHS….”others like Diaso, Akrodie will be operationalized soon”.

He noted that these state-of-the-Art Boarding Schools situated in diverse communities would attract children from all parts of the country.

The Headmistress of the school, Madam Augustina Essel Cudjoe was worried that the population of the school had dwindled from 1000 plus to 868.

She mentioned challenges such as staff accommodation, official vehicle for the Headmistress, fence wall, renovation of the boys’ dormitory as key ones that needed immediate intervention.

Madam Essel Cudjoe said despite the daunting challenges facing the school, there had been a turning point in the academic performances of students.

She said the school had produced many scholars contributing their quota to the development of Ghana and elsewhere and appealed to government, benevolent organizations, and the alumni to come to the aid of the school.

The Western Regional Director of Education, Mrs Felicia Agyeibea Okine congratulated the past and current Board of Governors, staff and students for the sterling achievements and good quality education delivery.

She reminded teachers and stakeholders of their role to sharpen the architects of tomorrow by equipping them with 21st century skills for lifelong learning opportunities.

Mrs Agyeibea Okine reminded the students to take advantage of modern technology in the pursuit of education adding that government would continue to invest in education as part of the Free Senior High School policy and urged parents to complement efforts of government.

The Director advised parents to monitor their children at home and play an active role in shaping their future.

The District Chief Executive for Ellembelle, Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh urged the community to get involved in the activities of the school.

“In the last four years, government’s focus had been on STEM and TVET education”.

Mr. Bonzoh noted how the Charlotte Dolphin vocational school also in the area had been selected as the STEM and TVET pilot school with massive improvement in infrastructure coupled with increased enrolment.

The management of the school awarded stakeholders for their meritorious services to the school.

GNA

