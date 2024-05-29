Black Challenge receive heroes welcome after AAFCON success

By Francis Ofori

Accra, May 29, GNA – Fans gathered at the Kotoka International Airport Tuesday to give a heroes’ welcome to Ghana’s Amputee team, the Black Challenge after defending their Africa Cup of Nations (AAFCON) title in Egypt.

Ghana beat Morocco 2-1 to clinch the title with an unbeaten record to end their campaign.

The giants were met by a huge delegation from the Sports fraternity who congratulated them for the fighting spirit exhibited throughout the competition.

The Black Challenge began their journey with a 4-0 win over Gambia before crushing Kenya, Algeria and Tanzania in the subsequent matches.

The team is expected to present the trophy to the President of Ghana and the Minister of Youth and Sports in the coming days.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

