Be ambassadors of peace in your communities—Minister of Youth and Sports 

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, May 30, GNA—Mr Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports, has urged Ghanaians, particularly the youth, to be ambassadors of peace in their communities and to inspire others to pursue peace through their actions.

“I encourage you to engage in constructive dialogue, desist from hate speech, participate in peaceful political processes, and be ambassadors of peace in your communities. Your actions can inspire others and create a ripple effect that strengthens our national unity,” he said.

The Minister said this at the Inauguration of the National Youth Peace and Security Working Group in Accra.

The working group is made up of 25 individuals with diverse knowledge, expertise and competencies from government agencies, development partners, political parties, religious organisations, civil society, youth organisations, and other key stakeholders.

They will develop strategies and initiatives to inform policy decisions and programmes to address the challenges faced by Ghanaian youth around peace and security.

Mr Ussif said the initiative was a critical turning point in the government’s efforts to enhance peace and security, particularly among the youth.



He said it was a major start toward a more collaborative effort to ensure that the youth were acknowledged and heard, and that their contributions were appreciated in Ghana’s national development plan.

The Minister urged them to remain vigilant and committed to peace ahead of the 2024 General Election.

“It is vital that you recognise the immense power you hold in shaping a peaceful and secure future for all of us. Your involvement in promoting peace and security is not only beneficial but necessary for the stability and development of our country.

“Election is the cornerstone of our democracy, but it also brings with it the risk of tension and conflict. It is during these times that your role in maintaining peace becomes crucial. Let us prioritise the welfare of our nation above all else, and work together to ensure a fair, transparent, and peaceful election,” he said.

Mr Charles Abani, United Nations Resident Coordinator called for the proper integration of the youth into society to prevent their involvement in social vices.

He praised Ghana for its contributions to peace and security nationally and internationally.

Mr Abani urged the group to do its work impartially and without regard to political affiliations and to encourage the active participation of all stakeholders.



He pledged that the UN would ensure the success of the group and promote activities geared towards the development and well-being of the youth.

Mr George Amoh, Executive Security of the National Peace Council voiced concerns about the potential resurgence of vigilante groups ahead of the next elections.



He urged the youth to rally their peers in support of peace and security, diversity, to abstain from insults, especially those directed towards the elderly, and to act as change agents for the nation.

“As we inch closer to the December 7 General Election, I want to urge the youth of Ghana to eschew hate speech, abusive and intemperate language. It is not Ghanaian to insult elders. Indeed, in the Bible, the condition for long life is respect for parents and the elderly.”

“Register and vote on election day. Be an agent of peace. Let us work together to ensure that every young person in Ghana can contribute meaningfully to our nation’s peace and security landscape. Our collective efforts, driven by the spirit of unity and cooperation, will pave the way for a brighter and more peaceful future for all,” he said.

Ms Sylvia Horname Noagbesenu, Director of Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) said the initiative was evidence of Ghana’s dedication to promoting a culture of inclusivity, prosperity, and peace for the youth.

She said the KAIPTC’s commitment to peace and its relentless advocacy for youth empowerment paved the way for a life-changing journey for the youth.

