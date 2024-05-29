Ato Forson trial: Godfred Dame will not resign over “baseless” allegations – NPP

By Edward Acquah

Accra, May 29, GNA – The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says calls for the resignation of the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame over allegations of “professional misconduct” in the ongoing ambulance purchase trial at the High Court are baseless.

The Party said the A-G had done nothing untoward in the prosecution of Dr Casiel Ato Forson, a Former Deputy Minister of Finance, and two others and that the A-G “will not resign” over allegations by Mr Richard Jakpa, the third accused person.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, Mr Frank Davies, Chairman, Legal and Constitutional Committee, NPP, described Mr Jakpa’s allegations as “a ploy to smear the integrity and reputation of the Attorney-General”

“We remain resolute that the Attorney General has never approached third accused of any conversation, let alone request him to skew his testimony against 1st accused, Cassiel Ato Forson.

“The only meeting at which the Attorney General, met the third accused was in the residence of a Supreme Court Judge, His Lordship Justice Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi, who about six (6) weeks ago, requested to see the Attorney General.

“It is not out of place for the Attorney General to visit the said Justice upon request. More so, when the two were friends even before the elevation of the latter to the Supreme Court” he explained.

Mr Jakpa, on Thursday, May 23, 2024, alleged that the AG had approached him at odd hours to “implicate” the former Deputy Finance Minister, a claim the AG has subsequently denied.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) at an earlier press conference on Tuesday, demanded that the AG immediately be relieved of his post.

The NDC claimed that evidence available to the Party – both in audio and WhatsApp messages – showed that the A-G had engaged in “professional misconduct.”

Mr Frank Davies described the said audio evidence published by the NDC as doctored and urged the public to disregard the content.

“In respect of what was played (at the NDC’s press conference), it is apparent that there are repetitions, overlaps, incoherence, voice overs and distortions, demonstrating that, the NDC has spent these past days doctoring whatever tape they played.

“Even on the Doctored tape, the Attorney General never requested the witness falsify, fabricate or concoct any evidence or testify in the prosecution’s favour,” he said.

Mr Davies said the A-G would proceed with the prosecution of Dr Forson and would not succumb to “pressures” from certain quarters, seeking a discontinuation of the case.

Dr Forson was granted a self-recognisance bail of GH¢3 million for allegedly wilfully causing financial loss of 2,370,000 euros to the State.

He is also facing an additional charge of “Intentionally misapplying public property contrary to section 1 (2) of the Public Property Protection Act, 1977 (SMCD 140).”

Mr Jakpa, a businessman, was also granted bail of five million Ghana Cedis with three sureties, one of whom must be justified with documents of landed property.

GNA

