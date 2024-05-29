Andre Ayew dropped from Ghana’s 2026 WCQ double header against Mali and CAR

By Simon Asare.

Accra, May 29, GNA – Black Stars captain Andre Ayew will not play in Ghana’s next 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

This comes after Ghana coach Otto Addo dropped him from the squad that was revealed at a press-conference in Accra on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

The Le Havre striker, who has five goals this season, was unexpectedly left out of Otto Addo’s team for the vital double header against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Other experienced players left out of the squad due to injuries include Daniel Amartey, Dennis Odoi, Kofi Kyere, Baba Iddrisu and Joseph Painstil.

The Black Stars will begin a five-day training in Accra on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Mali will take place at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 19H00.

The Black Stars will later take on Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024.

