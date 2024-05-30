Allotey moves into round 16 at Olympic qualifier  

Accra, May 24, GNA – Ghana’s Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey advanced to the next stage of the World Boxing qualifier at the Indoor Arena at the Huamark Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday.

The bronze medallist at the 13th African Games won in a 4-1 split decision against Anvarzhan Khadzhiev of Kyrgyzstan in the men’s Flyweight -51kg.

He has now advanced to the round of 16, with two more bouts to secure qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Kpakpo Allotey remains the only Ghanaian in the qualifiers after six other male colleagues were eliminated earlier in the competition.

GNA

