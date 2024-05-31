Akatsi ECG embarks on community education for effective service delivery

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akeve-Gui (VR), May 31, GNA – The Akatsi District office of the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) has embarked on a community education programme on their operations.

The exercise, which started at Akeve and Gui, all within Akatsi South, among several aims, would educate residents in the various communities about ECG’s activities and how to get their challenges resolved, use of ECG Power App, and energy conservation.

Mr Samuel Diasempah, the Akatsi South District Manager of ECG who led a team of other senior officials to the area on Thursday, exposed customers to issues on high bills, safety precautions, momo fraud alert, and others.

He said their outfit operated on an excellent customer service basis and that they were ready to work at reaching customer’s needs when the need arose.

Mr De-Asempa further appealed to customers to exercise patience when issues with their billing systems emerged since “they will be resolved when reported.”

He, however, cautioned those who intentionally engage in fraudulent, illegal, and unacceptable activities against the company to be on the lookout for triggering punitive measures when caught in those acts.

Mrs Eunice Tweneboah-Kodua, the Volta Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of ECG who accompanied the team, took the customers through the status-quo of the company’s billing systems, and the various innovative operations such as ‘Correct and Collect.

She said the move would resolve all issues, as well as enhance the company’s revenue drive ambition for uninterrupted and reliable supply.

Mr Johnson Agbemazie, the Assembly Member for the area, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the exercise was an excellent one that would drive away all doubts and fear between the two parties.

“We are fully satisfied with the exercise. This educational drive has helped my people to understand some important things and we need to commend ECG for the intervention.”

Mr Agbemazie also disclosed that some billing issues were instantly resolved on the field, adding, “We must also pay our bills on time to avoid disconnection.”

The Community Education programme, according to ECG, would be extended to all Electoral Areas within Akatsi South and other Districts and Municipalities in the Region.

GNA

