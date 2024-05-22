22 Bulgarian Black Sea beaches and one Marina with Blue Flag Certificate in 2024

Burgas, on the Black Sea (BTA/GNA) – Twenty-two beaches and marina Dinevi will receive the Blue Flag certificate in 2024, Stanimir Georgiev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bulgarian Blue Flag Movement, told BTA.

This year there is one more beach compared to the previous year 2023. The certificates will be presented at an official ceremony between May 20 and 30, which is still in the process of organization, Dimitrov pointed out.

The decision to award the certificate to 23 sites in Bulgaria was made by an international jury in Copenhagen. There are blue flags almost all along the coast. The largest number of sites awarded this year are on the territory of the municipality of Nesebar.

The Bulgarian sites that will receive the Blue Flag certification are: Arkutino, Dyuni – South, Dyuni, Harmanite, Sozopol – Central, Campsite Chernomorets Beach, Pomorie – East, Nesebar – South, Sunny Beach – South, Sunny Beach – Central, Sunny Beach – North, Sveti Vlas – Central, Sveti Vlas – New beach, Sveti Vlas – East, Obzor – Central, Byala – South, Hizha Chernomorets Beach, Sunny Day, Golden Sands, Kranevo – North, Albena, Byalata Laguna.

The Blue Flag certificate is the most established ecological label and standard in tourism, singling out beaches and marinas all over the world, including those of prominent Bulgarian resorts. To earn the Blue Flag award, beach and marina managers must meet a number of criteria related to seawater quality, environmental information and environmental education, safety, services and amenities. Participation in the Blue Flag programme is voluntary and depends mainly on the initiative and ambition of beach concessionaires.

BTA/GNA

