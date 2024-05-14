120 golfers to compete for Khadija Foundation Charity trophy

Credit Patrick Obeng

Accra, May 14, GNA—The first Khadija Cares Foundation Charity Invitational Golf Championship tee-off at the Achimota Golf Course in Accra on Saturday, May 18.

Mr Kaleb Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of the Strategic Plus Solutions who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency Sports in Accra on Monday, said about 120 golfers have been invited to participate in the one-day 18-Hole competition.

He said the competition which would be played in accordance with the rules of the World Golf governing body and the local rules of the Achimota Golf Club, was to raise funds to provide sustainable menstrual products to women across the country.

“We are organizing this charity competition to raise funds to support Ghanian women by providing them with menstrual products’, he said.

Some of the golfers expected to be seen in action would include Mike Aggrey, Christopher Mbii, John Wonders, John Nyarko and Paul Owusu-Baah.

The Ladies section would also witness a stiff opposition from Adelaide Owusu-Adjapong, Mona Myles-Lamptey, Grace Afriyie, Constance Awuni and Margaret Owusu-Baah.

There would be consolation prizes for ‘Nearest to the Pin’, ‘Closest to the Pin’ as well as ‘Bobby’ apart from the main prizes.

GNA

