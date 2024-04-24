Zipline committed to partner government, institutions to transform future logistics

By Stanley Senya

Accra, April 24, GNA-Zipline, the leading force in drone logistics delivery has vowed to partner top brands and institutions to transform the future of logistics using autonomous drones.

A news statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said, Mr Keller Rinaudo Cliffton, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Zipline assured government of the company’s commitment to key markets such as healthcare, quick commerce, and food delivery, envisioning a future where Zipline achieved one million deliveries per day.

He said this would help deliver crucial supplies such as vaccines, medical products, units of blood products, animal health products and prescribed medications for citizens who cannot access health products especially in rural areas.

He said Zipline’s collaboration with the government and health ministry has been pivotal, completing over 540,000 drone delivery flights across Ghana.

These deliveries have directly impacted the lives of over 17 million Ghanaians across 13 regions, saving 6,014 lives through emergency deliveries, including blood products and snake anti-venom since 2019.

The CEO said, the company has facilitated the delivery of 12.2 million vaccine doses, including 2.8 million Covid-19 vaccines, leading to a 21 per cent increase in vaccination coverage and a 44 per cent reduction in missed opportunities to vaccinate in Ghana.

These efforts have potentially saved 727 lives due to increased vaccination coverage, adding that, Zipline’s infrastructure expansion in Ghana, with six distribution centres strategically located across the country has enabled swift and efficient on-demand drone delivery services.

“The three areas where the incentive really makes the most sense today are health care, quick commerce, and food”, he said.

The statement said the company’s adaptive approach and tailored delivery services reflect its commitment to meeting the diverse needs of populations and sectors.

It said with support from notable supporters like Sequoia Capital, a16z, and Google Ventures, Zipline has firmly established itself as a disruptive leader in the industry.

The statement said Zipline’s zero-emission technology has garnered acclaim, covering over 70 million commercial miles across four continents.

It said the company has reached a monumental achievement with its one-millionth delivery to customers, signifying a leap forward in the logistics delivery sector.

“This historic milestone is marked by the delivery of two bags of IV fluid from a Zipline distribution center in Ghana to a local health facility”, it added.

The achievement of the one millionth delivery milestone underscores Zipline’s dedication to enhancing healthcare outcomes and addressing societal needs across Africa.

“As Zipline continues to innovate and expand its reach, it is poised to shape the future of healthcare delivery on the continent and beyond”, the statement said.

