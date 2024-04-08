World Health Day 2024: Nestlé reaffirms commitment to promote quality, affordable nutrition in Central, West Africa

Accra, April 8, GNA – Nestle, a multinational food processing company, has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting good nutrition in Africa.

A communique by the Company under the approval of Mauricio Alarcon, CEO for the Central and West African Region, said the commemoration of this year’s World Health Day on the theme: “My health, my right”, would focus on championing the importance of good food and nutrition, particularly in the regions of Central and West Africa.

“Nestlé reaffirms its commitment to promoting quality and affordable nutrition, particularly in Central and West Africa. We believe that access to balanced diets, rich in essential nutrients, is vital for maintaining optimal health and well-being,” he said.

Mr. Alarcon, in the communique, noted that his outfit would strive for a future where everyone in the aforementioned regions of the continent had access to nutritious diets, not only to ensure physical health of local communities, but also create “prosperous societies” in those areas.

Nutrition, he said, was the foundation of human health thus influenced by every aspect of physical, cognitive, and emotional well-being.

The region of focus are areas where socio-economic gaps, environmental challenges, and diverse cultural norms converge making the importance of good nutrition even more pronounced.

In recent years, Africa has seen an increase in the rate of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, and obesity.

This rise mirrors global trends but amplified by unique regional dynamics.

While infectious diseases remain significant, lifestyle factors, like diet and physical activity, drive much of this burden.

A balanced diet is paramount in promoting overall health and preventing chronic diseases.

A balanced diet encompasses a diverse range of nutrient-rich foods from all food groups, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

This dietary approach not only supports physical well-being but also aids in weight management and reduces the risk of obesity and associated health issues.

Access to a diverse and balanced diet, rich in essential nutrients is not only a basic human necessity but also a prerequisite for achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to health, well-being, and poverty alleviation.

The communique stated the readiness of Nestle to empower communities through education in order to fight malnutrition.

It said the provision of knowledge about healthy eating habits and balanced diets through initiatives in schools, community centres, and healthcare facilities would help dispel myths and empower people to make informed dietary choices.

