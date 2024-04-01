Vodza 2024 Regatta: Stonebwoy, others set crowd agog 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Vodza (VR), April 01, GNA-Award winning dancehall and reggae artist Livingstone Etsey Setekle, popularly known in music life as ‘Stonebwoy’ has thrilled fans after he was massively received at this is year’s Vodza Ecotourism Initiative and Easter entertainment show.

The show, held on Saturday, March 30 at the Keta Emancipation Beach Resort in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region received a ‘crazy’ crowd with thousands of youths from the area and beyond attending.

Mr Jonny Jones, a Bhim Nation fan, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency after the show, expressed satisfaction and joy over the programme and commended the organisers for the event.

“I am so excited and proud of myself for seeing Stonebwoy for the first time in my life. We love him and we want this kind of show during Easter festivities every year,” he stated.

Mr Jones further appealed to authorities, traditional rulers, elders, and heads of institutions among others to collaborate for better entertainment shows in the future.

Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, Founding Member of the Vodza Ecotourism Initiative, in an earlier interview with GNA, stated that other activities, which include ‘Woezor Night’ was held on Friday, March 29, at 1830hrs at Villa Amore Beach resort at Vodza.

There was a ‘Midunu’ food fair at Lagoon Beach Hotel as well as a Regatta show at Vodza regatta ground at Vodza.

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy, before his performance on the night, paid his homage to Torgbi Sri lll, the “Awormefia” of the Anlo State in his palace at Anloga as a sign of announcing his presence together with his wife and children.

Vodza Ecotourism and Easter Regatta were aimed at promoting and highlighting ecotourism among others for better improvement.

It also includes promoting local and international music for better improvement and progress.

Also, there were terrific performances from Chief One, Keeny Ice, and others who charged the crowd with an expected feeling.

GNA

