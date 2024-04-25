Tuesday Windstorm: Anloga DCE appeals to stakeholders to support affected schools 

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Anloga (V/R), April 25, GNA- Mr Seth Yormewu, District Chief Executive (DCE) of Anloga, has called on major stakeholders including the Ghana Education Service (GES) and Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) for support for schools affected by Tuesday’s (April 23) windstorm in the district.

He said the level of damage caused was severe and that they would need the support of other relevant authorities to be able to reverse the impact.

The DCE made this call during a tour to ascertain the level of damage caused by the windstorm on Tuesday, April 23 in his district.

“The damages caused are very huge and as a district, we may not be able to handle all in time, So, I’m appealing to the authorities especially the Ministry of Education, education stakeholders and even philanthropists to help us reroof and construct the schools before they resume in few days. As for some emergencies, I and my team will commence actions on them.”

On the impact of the storm, Atorkor Technical Institute had the roofs of its fashion department, girls’ dormitory, and assembly hall removed.

Also, Anlo Senior High School had roofs of its ICT laboratory, pavilion, assembly shed, and some student and staff bungalows removed with the school kitchen completely collapsing as well as Volta Senior High School (VOLTASCO) at Agbledomi was also affected severely with its entire classroom roofs damaged.

Some Basic schools including, Agorve Basic School, Woe Aklorbordzi Basic school, Trust Emmanuel School, and Kodzi E.P. Basic School all had more than six of their classroom roofing ripped off.

Mr Philip Bokorgah, Anloga District National Disaster Management Organisation Coordinator, who was on the tour with the DCE, told Ghana News Agency, his team was collating a comprehensive data to commence actions on how to help the affected schools.

Basic Schools nationwide will reopen from April 29 hence the need for urgent attention to the affected schools to prevent any disruption to the academic calendar.

Meanwhile, students and staff of the affected senior high school (still in session) had become stranded by way of conducting academic and other co-curricular activities.

GNA

