Tourism Society of Ghana calls on Tourism Minister designate

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, April 25, GNA – The Tourism Society of Ghana (TOSOGHA) has paid a courtesy call on the tourism minister, Mr Andrew Egyapa Mercer, in Accra.

The call was to congratulate him on his new appointment and to discuss ongoing initiatives and campaigns of the Society aimed at boosting domestic tourism, particularly among the youth.

Mr. Ahmed Nahman, Board Chairman, TOSOGHA said the society was embarking on several key projects, including the revitalization of tourism clubs in educational institutions, the Liberty Card Project, and the National Youth Skill Acquisition and Training Scheme.

The initiatives, he explained, were intended to stimulate the interest of the younger generation in Ghana’s rich cultural heritage and unique attractions.

Mr. Mercer commended TOSOGHA’s efforts to strengthen the industry and assured the Ministry’s full support.

He said the government was committed to fostering sustainable tourism growth and development across the country.

Mr Joseph Amartey, President of TOSOGHA, expressed gratitude at the ministry’s continued support for the society, saying, “With the Ministry’s backing, TOSOGHA aims to further amplify its efforts in promoting domestic tourism and empowering Ghanaian youth to explore and appreciate the wonders of their own country.”

GNA

