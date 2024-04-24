Three arrested in UK after five die in channel boat crossing tragedy

London, Apr. 24, (PA Media/dpa/GNA) – Three people have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after five people including a child were killed as they tried to cross the English Channel.

The National Crime Agency said investigators are questioning two men from Sudan aged 19 and 22, and a third 22-year-old suspect from south Sudan over the tragedy.

They were arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration and entering the UK illegally.

The 55 surviving boat passengers have already been interviewed and are expected to be spoken to further in the coming days.

Craig Turner, deputy director of investigations for the National Crime Agency said: “This tragic incident once again demonstrates the threat to life posed by these crossings and brings into focus why it is so important to target the criminal gangs involved in organizing them.

“We will do all we can with partners in the UK and France to secure evidence, identify those responsible for this event, and bring them to justice.”

GNA

