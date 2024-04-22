Third edition of the ‘Meko Bono’ festival to be held in Techiman

By Benjamin Akoto

Techiman (BE/R), April 22, GNA – The third edition of the ‘Meko Bono’ festival scheduled to be held at Techiman in the capital of the Bono East Region has been launched by the organizers, ‘Bonofie’ in the area.

The Bonofie’ is a Ghanaian but international event organization that promotes the socio-cultural and economic development of the Bono and Bono East Regions through tourism and culture.

This year’s festival marks the first to be held in the Bono East, following the previous two editions which took place in Sunyani in the Bono Region. The festival would feature a variety of activities to commemorate the event.

The kick off of the festival would be an opening of a trade fair on Saturday, August 24th, followed by a football competition on Sunday, August 25th, followed by a health screening exercise on Monday 26th and Tuesday 27th, a display of magical performances by fetish priests on Wednesday 28th, and the Face of ‘Bonofie’ beauty pageant and Artist night on Thursday 29th August.

The carnival night would take place on Friday 30th August, with the grand durbar scheduled for Saturday August 31st and a thanksgiving service on Sunday September 1st.

Mr Obiba Kaakyire, a member of the ‘Bonofie’ team, emphasized the importance of preserving and uplifting the cultural heritage of the Bono people and called for the support of the Chiefs and people since tradition and customs were bestowed in the traditional authorities.

He said in addition to showcasing cultural values, the ‘Bonofie’ foundation had provided assistance to underserved communities and trained over 5000 youth with practical skills.

Barimah Mintah Afari, Chiraahene and Benkumhene of the Dormaa Traditional Council, emphasized the need for unity among Bono chiefs and the people, despite the regional boundary between the Bono and Bono East regions.

Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V, the Omanhene of Yeji Traditional Area, and President of the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs, graced the launching of the programme.

The ‘Meko Bono’ festival promises to be a vibrant celebration of Bono culture and a testament to the unity and strength of the Bono people.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

