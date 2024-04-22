“The Change Makers Series”: New publication launched to expose children to SDGs

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, April 22, GNA – NNF Esquire Limited, a Ghanaian book publisher, has launched “The Change Makers Series”, a new range of reading materials seeking to expose children to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The publications are short stories by different authors, which incorporate the 17 SDGs in fun-filled narratives and practical scenarios to educate pupils at the basic school level.

The books and other educational materials were unveiled at a mini exhibition at the Goethe Institute in Accra.

Mr Frank Segbawu, Director, NNF Esquire Limited, said the publications “are to help children relate to the SDGs and practicalise them in their daily activities”.

Urging parents to procure the learning material, he said each book covered at least two of the SDGs and would be made available in schools and selected stationery shops in the country.

Mr Elvis Klaye, General Manager, NNF Esquire Limited, said the SGDs were often discussed by governments and policy makers, but it was appropriate to also engage children on the subject with an “exciting approach”.

He said the aim of the initiative was to help children “become change makers who find solutions to problems in their environment”.

“As a company, we believe reading exciting and entertaining stories with a lot of information would help children understand the SDG goals,” he stated.

The General Manager said the Company was also distributing free school bags to pupils across the country as part of its corporate social responsibility.

“Every year, we want to distribute about 100 free school bags to deprived schools under our ‘Love NNF’ programme. The kits contain copies of the ‘Change Makers Series’ and other stationery items which learners can use,” he said, and urged corporate bodies to support the initiative.

Mr James Dwalu, a children’s book author, encouraged parents and teachers to continue educating pupils on sustainable living.

NNF Esquire Limited has been in the publishing business for the past ten years and offers continuous professional training for teachers and school leaders.

At the exhibition, pupils participated in activities like painting, reading, storytelling.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

