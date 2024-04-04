TESCON members urged to help NPP to break the eight

By Dominic Antwi Agyei

Obuasi (Ash), April 4, GNA – Mr. Castro Kwame Nkrumah, Kwadaso constituency Youth Organiser of the NPP, has urged members of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) to remain resolute and concentrate on helping the party to fulfill the breaking the eight-year rule agenda.

He urged the members to help position TESCON to make it very attractive and undertake vigorous political and outreach campaigns at the grass-root levels to encourage people to join and vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December general elections.

Mr. Nkrumah was addressing members of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Obuasi Campus, branch of TESCON, during a fresher’s orientation and executive induction service at Obuasi.

It was on the theme: “Forge Ahead; Breaking the Eight, the Role of TESCON.”

He encouraged the members to stick to the founding principles of TESCON, which was the intellectual organ and breeding ground for future leaders of the party and the nation at large.

Mr. Nkrumah, touching on the theme, said the NPP would be counting on the TESCON to work hard at the grassroots to help the party maintain power in election 2024.

The Kwadaso Youth Organiser advised the members to preach the good policies of the party in government, adding that, the Government led by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo had laid down solid foundation to help transform the economy.

He commended the TESCON branch for their hard work and expressed the hope that they would work hard to persuade more students to join and help sell the NPP party.

