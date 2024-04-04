NDC National Chairman caution party wreckers to repent or face sanctions

By James Esuon

Agona Swedru (C/R), April 4, GNA- Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has warned supporters of the party to desist from acts which could distract efforts of the Party to win power in the December7 elections.

He cautioned that the party hierarchy would not hesitate to apply severe sanctions against such supporters, who were bent on thwarting measures put in place to recapture power.

Mr Asiedu Nketia gave the warning when he addressed supporters and constituency executives of Agona West as part of his tour to the Central Region.

The National chairman was accompanied by the Central Regional Chairman, Prof Richard Asiedu and other National Executives of the party.

Mr Asiedu Nketia and his entourage earlier addressed supporters at various wards and branches at Agona Nyakrom, Nkum, Kwamang, Upper and Lower Bobikuma and Agona Abodom.

He expressed grave concern about the protracted disputes in the area being perpetuated by “conflict investors’’ in the Agona West branch of the party and called for immediate ceasefire to enable the party to win the upcoming elections.

Mr Asiedu Nketia said it was strange that since the parliamentary primary was held last year, Agona West had never seen peace but rather divided front which has serious repercussion on the party’s activities.

Agona West, he pointed out, had for many years, been the stronghold of the NDC but due to the lingering misunderstanding and mischievous acts on the part of some members, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had taken absolute control of the constituency.

Mr Asiedu Nketia ordered Mrs Ernestina Ofori Dangbey, the Parliamentary Candidate, to as a matter of urgency, resolve all misunderstanding, embrace and unite all losers who contested the primary to get on board to support her campaign to achieve their objective.

Prof Richard Asiedu, the Regional Chairman, asked supporters who wasted energy and time to insult senior officers of the party on various social media platforms to stop the unprofitable acts before the laws caught up with them.

He further warned that the Central Regional Executive committee had vested powers and would not hesitate to dissolve all platforms being used by some party supporters to assist the party to achieve agenda 20 seats in the region.

