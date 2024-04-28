Tarkwa Nsuaem MCE visits two communities  

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Techiman (W/R), April 28, GNA-The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tarkwa Nsuaem Assembly, Mr Benjamin Kessie, has paid a working visit to the Techiman and Adieyie communities.

He was accompanied by the Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr Boffour Ahmed Haruna, Presiding Member, Mr Joseph Kwofie, Assembly member for Teberebie electoral area, Mr Bernard Obeng and heads of department, among others.

The objective of the visit was to assess the development challenges facing the two communities and find permanent solutions to them.

The communities lacked good roads, portable drinking water, access to communication network, proper sanitation facilities, employment, teachers, and nurses’ quarters.

Nana Kwame Yeboah, Chief of Techiman, appealed to the assembly to include their school in the Ghana School Feeding Programme, adding that “The programme will impact positively on enrollment, attendance and retention of children in the kindergarten and basic school in Techiman.”

At Adieyie community, Nana Damtey I, Chief of the area, called on the assembly to complete the market project to enable women who trade in the community go about their business smoothly.

Addressing the communities separately, Mr Kessie assured them that the assembly had put in the necessary measures to bring development project to all the communities in the municipality.

He urged the residents to work together with the assembly and ensure they maintained peace in every community, stressing that development could not take place in an area where there was no peace and unity.

GNA

