Tamale to host first competition of 2024 GNPC Ghana Fastest Human 

Accra, April 16, GNA – The Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium at Tamale will host the first event of the 11th edition of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human on May 11, 2024.

The 100 meters dash clash is for boys and girls, under 15, under 18 and adults over 18 years.

The competition moves to Cape Coast Stadium on May 25, then Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium on June 15 and climax at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra on June 29.

Three icons in sprints, Ohene Karikari, Oko Addy and Mike Ahey are the living inspiration to young athletes.

They were recognized at the lunch of the 2024 edition of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human last Monday.

Mr. Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports who launched the Olympic year edition prayed that more athletes would qualify for the Olympic Games.

He acknowledged the contribution of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human in developing athletes as some took part in the last African Games.

Dr. Kwame Baah Nuakoh, GM Strategy & Investments of GNPC said track and field was the passion of many Ghanaians and that justifies the company’s support in discovering and nurturing talents, most of whom become international stars.

He suggested the promotion of sports at the tertiary level.

Nana Asante Bediatuo, Secretary to the President of Ghana also appreciated the involvement of the private sector in sports talent discovery and harnessing.

GNA

