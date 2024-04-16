Finance Minister leads Ghana’s delegation to World/IMF Spring meetings  

By Jibril Abdul Mumuni

Accra, April 16, GNA – Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, the Minister for Finance, is leading Ghana’s delegation to the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Spring Meetings taking place in Washington, DC.

In a press statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the Ministry said the delegation, which is made up of officials from the Finance Ministry and the central bank, includes Hon. Abena Osei Asare, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry; Hon. Fatimatu Abubakar, Minister for Information; and Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

The statement said that while in Washington, the delegation would, among others, meet with Kristalina Georgieva, IMF Managing Director, and Ajay Banga, World Bank President.

The statement said the delegation would attend numerous meetings, including the G-24 Ministers and Governors Meeting, the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action, the Development Committee Plenary, and the UNECA-IMF-African Finance Ministers High-Level Working Group on the Global Financial Architecture.

“The delegation will also attend the “High-Level Event on Addressing Polycrisis: Capital Mobilization for the V20 Climate Prosperity Agenda” and the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action.

Besides, the obligatory meetings with the IMF and the World Bank, the delegation will hold bilateral discussions with other partner countries, financial institutions, and private sector investors,” the statement said.

The second assessment of the 36-month programme supported by the ECF came to an end last week when Ghana and the IMF Mission reached a consensus at the staff level regarding economic policies and reforms.

When the review is officially concluded by the IMF Executive Board and authorized by IMF Management, Ghana will have access to funding, totaling approximately US$360 million.

