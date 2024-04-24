Table tennis player appeals to investors to explore opportunities in the sport

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Prampram, April 24, GNA – Ms. Millicent Ankude, a table tennis player of Vilcabamba Club, has appealed to non-governmental organisations (NGOs), philanthropists, and the government to explore opportunities in the sports sector.

Ms Ankude told the GNA Sport in an interview that focusing on table tennis could stimulate economic growth through job creation, tourism, and the development of the entire sport industry.

She explained that investing in table tennis had numerous positive effects on individuals, communities, and society, but sadly the game was considered one of the lesser-known sports in Ghana, leading to low attention on it despite its potential to lift the flag of Ghana high on the world map.

“We need funds, we need proper investments, and long-term investment if stakeholders and people of interest can actually see the game and create training avenues for us that would be beneficial,” she stated.

The table tennis player said the sector could boost the interest of the players to give out their best as well as attract others to learn the game, which would further increase the medals the country obtains from competitions at different levels.

She suggested that there must be training centres at the community level with the necessary tools, such as tables and rackets, to make training easier and more interesting.

She said the sport could bring people together to foster a sense of community, creating opportunities for teamwork and leadership development, especially among young people.

Ms Akunde appealed to schools to focus on table tennis, stressing that participation in sports can teach important life skills such as discipline, teamwork, goal setting, and resilience, which could further contribute to their academic success.

She expressed worry that it was extremely difficult for minor sports to get media attention in Ghana and journalists to increase awareness on the game to help Ghanaians appreciate the importance of playing table tennis.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

