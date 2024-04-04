SparkLife International promotes gender equality in Schools in Oti Region 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, April 4, GNA – SparkLife International has demonstrated its commitment to education by supporting and donating learning materials to five children at Mepekope Basic School in the Oti Region.

The support effort targeted four females and one male, emphasizing the organization’s dedication to gender equality and education for all.

Mr Destiny Serlormey, the Founder of SparkLife International, said the success of the 2024 International Women’s Day celebration was a testament to the collective effort and commitment of individuals and partners to the Organisation’s mission.

He said the theme for the 2024 Celebration was “Supporting Women and Female Children to Become Leaders of Change in Our Societies,” and aimed to empower women and girls through targeted initiatives.

He said in line with the theme, SparkLife International recognized and honoured seven outstanding women in the Oti Region.

These women represented diverse fields, including a girl Prefect from Oti Senior High School, a dedicated member of the Ghana Fire Service, a contributor from the Ghana Education Services and a representative from the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

The Organisation also recognised an Officer from the Ghana Police Service, a dedicated professional from EP Clinic, and an industrious porridge seller.

He said these honorees showcased the potential for women to lead and make positive contributions across various sectors.

The Founder said the celebration organized by SparkLife International not only emphasized the importance of education but also highlighted the achievements of women in diverse roles.

“By fostering a supportive environment and acknowledging the contributions of women, the organization took significant steps toward empowering women and female children to become leaders of change in the Oti Region and beyond,” he added.

