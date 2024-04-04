Municipality to groom BECE candidates for examination 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu, GNA

Dome (V/R), April 4, GNA – The Ho Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES), in collaboration with the Parents Teacher Association (PTA), would organise grooming class for 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates.

The groomers, who would include Chief Examiners, would teach candidates the techniques in answering examination questions.

The move is aimed at improving the BECE results in the Municipality, which has seen a decline in the past five years.

Mrs. Dr. Esther Adzo Yeboah-Adzimah, the Ho Director of Education, disclosed this at a meeting with PTA Chairpersons at AME Zion Chapel, Dome in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region.

Dr. Yeboah-Adzimah said the Affatato South District has implemented it and was successful in their BECE.

She charged the Chairpersons to pay regular visits to schools to see how both teachers and students were doing as teaching and learning were going.

The Municipal Director said they could improve the standards of education if everyone came on board.

Dr. Yeboah-Adzimah also advised parents to stop selecting courses for wards in SHSs and Universities but allow the students to make their own selections based on their competency.

Mr. Philip Desewu, a Retired Educationist, who supported the grooming idea, said students needed to be prepared adequately through grooming.

Mr. Desewu, also a Chief Examiner, said examining candidates through critical thinking would lead to quality outcomes.

The PTA Chairperson’s agreed that each candidate’s parents paid GH¢20.00 for the examination to be taken two weeks to the main BECE examination slated for July 2024.

