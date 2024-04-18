SOS Children’s Villages calls for support for its operations

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi, April 17. GNA – The SOS Children’s Villages has called for support from individuals, organizations and philanthropists to enable it to provide the needed assistance to needy and vulnerable children in society.

Mr Bernard Amoako, Programmes Director of SOS Children’s Villages in the Ashanti region, who made the call, said the organization needed adequate resources to enable it to continue to train and empower the vulnerable youth and provide home for homeless children in Ghana.

He told the Ghana News Agency on the side-lines of the launch of the 50th anniversary of the SOS Children’s Villages in Kumasi that, the organization needed a lot to be able to take good care of vulnerable children and the youth.

The launch of the anniversary was marked with a float in some principal streets of Kumasi, to highlight 50 years of transforming lives in Ghana.

Mr Amoako said SOS Children’s Villages had provided modern boreholes to some communities and schools in Ejisu and its surrounding communities.

It had also provided teaching and learning aids to some deprived schools in the country.

Among the programmes earmarked for the anniversary are coding for kids’ competition among schools, tree planting exercises, long service awards for staff, dinner celebrations and thanksgiving service.

Some children who had benefited from the support of SOS Children’s Villages by having homes and being given quality education, expressed gratitude to the organisation.

Ms Ama Serwaah, a 23-year-old seamstress, who had also benefited from SOS by receiving sewing machine, told the GNA that she could now take care of herself and her family.

GNA

