Scholz: Diplomatic efforts around Ukraine peace talks progressing

Norderney Island, Apr. 19, (dpa/GNA) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that talks with Chinese officials about the war in Ukraine during his recent trip provided a “very important boost” for diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

Scholz emphasized that he was in agreement with the Chinese leadership on the need for peace conferences in Switzerland to discuss the war.

Diplomatic efforts are “something that is indispensable in this laborious process, and I am grateful that Germany, and I personally, were also able to make a contribution,” Scholz said on Friday.

Scholz said that the diplomatic efforts were “still a plant that needs a lot of watering … but it is something that exists and that we are nurturing.”

Switzerland is planning a peace summit for June 15 and 16, to which it intends to invite around 100 countries, including Ukraine.

Russia is not expected to attend, but countries that have friendly ties with Russia, such as China, Brazil and South Africa, could join.

During his visit to Beijing on Tuesday, Scholz agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping to coordinate “intensively and positively” on the upcoming peace summit and possible further conferences. GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

