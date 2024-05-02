GNAT organises fun games for members on Workers Day 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu, GNA

Keta (V/R), May 2, GNA – The Keta Municipal Chapter of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has organised fun games for its members to mark this year’s May Day.

The activities, which was held at the Ketasco School Park in the Volta Region, included draft, cards, volleyball and soccer.

Mr Kofi Agbemava, the GNAT Chairman of Keta, told the Ghana News Agency that the games were to strengthen the unity among members, and keep them fit and healthy for effective teaching.

“Most of us have been in the classroom for so long without any exercise and we deemed it necessary to have some games to mark the day,” he said.

Mr Agbemava advised workers in the Municipality to set aside some days every week for constant health-related exercise.

The labour unions must fully participate in programmes aimed at nurturing the young generation as part of their contribution to building the human resource base of the country, he said.

Mr Agbemaya urged the Government to solve the challenges tabled by the teacher unions for better working conditions as well as address grievances of the general workforce, including the private sector.

Madam Pearl Atitsogbui, a member of GNAT, commended the organisers of the programme and called for more fun games in the future to keep members healthy and fit.

“Teachers have contributed greatly to reshaping the fortunes of the country, so they deserve better working conditions,” she added.

Participants included staff of Keta Senior High School, Anloga Zion College, Keta Police Service team, and GNAT members within the Keta Municipality.

Meanwhile, the Police Service team defeated GNAT 5-0, whilst Ketasco teachers also beat Anloga Zion College by a lone goal in the main male football category.

